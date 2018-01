Jan 22 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc:

* DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC - ‍ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF DAVE GEORGE AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER​

* DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC - ‍DAN KIERNAN HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT, OLIVE GARDEN, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY​