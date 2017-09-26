BRIEF-Darden Restaurants reports Q1 adj EPS of $0.99 from continuing operations

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc

* Darden Restaurants reports fiscal 2018 first quarter results and reaffirms financial outlook for the full fiscal year

* Q1 sales $1.94 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.93 billion

* Reaffirms FY 2018 adjusted earnings per share view $4.38 to $4.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.99 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2018 sales up 11.5 to 13 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Darden Restaurants Inc - qtrly ‍blended same-restaurant sales from Darden’s legacy brands increased 1.7 percent​

* Darden Restaurants Inc - qtrly Olive Garden sales $‍989.9​ million versus $961.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.95 from continuing operations

* Darden Restaurants Inc - qtrly Olive Garden same-restaurant sales rose 1.9 pct‍​

* Darden restaurants inc - ‍fiscal 2018 financial outlook includes expected full financial impact of hurricanes Harvey and Irma​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $4.47, revenue view $8.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S