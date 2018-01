Jan 4 (Reuters) - Dare Bioscience Inc:

* DARE BIOSCIENCE SAYS ON JANUARY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO COMMON STOCK SALES AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* DARE BIOSCIENCE - UNDER AGREEMENT, CO MAY OFFER AND SELL SHARES OF COMMON STOCK HAVING OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $10 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2qnltt5) Further company coverage: