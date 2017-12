Dec 18 (Reuters) - Dariohealth Corp:

* DARIOHEALTH - ‍ RECEIVED THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION MARK FOR ITS LIGHTNING-ENABLED VERSION OF DARIO BLOOD GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEM IN AUSTRALIA​

* DARIOHEALTH - ‍ USERS IN U.K. WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE LIGHTNING -ENABLED DARIO DEVICE AT END OF DEC, SALES OF DEVICE TO BEGIN IN AUSTRALIA BY JAN 2018​