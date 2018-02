Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* DARWIN DEASON SAYS HAS FILED LAWSUIT AGAINST FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORP, XEROX, CURRENT XEROX BOARD MEMBERS, & URSULA BURNS, XEROX‘S FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO

* DARWIN DEASON SAYS THE COMPLAINT WAS FILED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018, IN SUPREME COURT OF STATE OF NEW YORK, NEW YORK COUNTY

* DARWIN DEASON SAYS IN COMPLAINT, DEASON SEEKS TO ENJOIN DEAL, TERMINATE XEROX/FUJI JV LOCK-UP, JV AGREEMENTS & PURSUE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR XEROX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: