Jan 10 (Reuters) - Datametrex AI Ltd:

* DATAMETREX AI LTD ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN SIZE OF PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* DATAMETREX AI - INCREASED SIZE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM 5.7 MILLION UNITS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $2 MILLION TO 8.6 MILLION UNITS FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF $3 MILLION