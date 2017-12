BRIEF-Datametrex Announces Binding LOI To Acquire Ronin Blockchain Corp

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Datametrex AI Ltd:

* DATAMETREX ANNOUNCES BINDING LOI TO ACQUIRE RONIN BLOCKCHAIN CORP., A GLOBAL CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING COMPANY

* DATAMETREX SAYS PROPOSED CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION IS OF C$10.0 MILLION IN CAPITAL

* DATAMETREX - UNDER TERMS, $7.5 MILLION OF SHARES WILL BE ISSUED ON CLOSING OF TRANSACTION AT DEEM PRICE OF $.25/SHARE

* DATAMETREX- UNDER TERMS, $2.5 MILLION OF SHARES WILL BE ISSUED ON FIRST ANNIVERSARY FROM CLOSING DATE OF TRANSACTION