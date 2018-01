Jan 3 (Reuters) - Datametrex Ai Ltd:

* DATAMETREX JV GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN ANNOUNCES FINANCING

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - HAS INCREASED SIZE OF OFFERING FROM $1 MILLION IN SHARES PRICED AT $0.10 UP TO $2.5 MILLION

* DATAMETREX AI LTD - PRIVATE PLACEMENT IS DIRECT INTO PRIVATE COMPANY, GRAPH BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED, SO AS NOT TO DILUTE DATAMETREX AI LIMITED