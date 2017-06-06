FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Q1 earnings per share $0.98
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 晚上8点11分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Dave & Buster's Q1 earnings per share $0.98

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc :

* Dave & Buster’s achieves record first quarter net income of $42.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.98

* Q1 revenue $304.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $299.8 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 2.2 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.87 excluding items

* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc - ‍raised its financial outlook for fiscal 2017​

* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc - ‍board has authorized repurchase of an additional $100 million of company's common stock.​

* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc - ‍financial outlook for fiscal 2017, total revenues of $1.160 billion to $1.170 billion​​

* Dave & buster's entertainment inc - ‍financial outlook for fiscal 2017, comparable store sales increase of 2 pct to 3 pct​

* Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc - capital additions for fy17 are expected to be $166 million to $176 million (versus $156 million to $166 million previously)

* Fy revenue view $1.17 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below