BRIEF-David Dodd And Philip Theodore Respond To Claim By Aeterna Zentaris

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Aeterna Zentaris Inc:

* DAVID DODD AND PHILIP THEODORE RESPOND TO CLAIM BY AETERNA ZENTARIS

* DAVID DODD - DODD AND THEODORE HAVE BROUGHT COUNTERCLAIM AGAINST CO AND ITS CHAIR, CAROLYN EGBERT, IN AMOUNT OF $6.0 MILLION