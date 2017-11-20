BRIEF-David Martin resigns as Aegion Corp CFO

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Aegion Corp

* Aegion corporation announces CFO transition

* Aegion - ‍effective November 18, 2017, David A. Martin has resigned his positions as executive vice president and chief financial officer of company​

* Aegion Corp - ‍David Morris has been appointed as company’s interim chief financial officer to serve until a permanent chief financial officer is hired​

* Aegion Corp - ‍intends to consider both internal and external candidates in its search for a permanent chief financial officer​