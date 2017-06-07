FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
BRIEF-Davidstea Q1 loss per share c$0.01
2017年6月7日 / 晚上9点28分 / 2 个月前

BRIEF-Davidstea Q1 loss per share c$0.01

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - Davidstea Inc:

* Davidstea inc. Announces first quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share C$0.01

* Q1 sales C$48.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$46.1 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 5.7 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view C$-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share C$0.04

* Davidstea - chief financial officer, Luis Borgen, has notified company that he will be leaving, effective july 31, 2017

* Davidstea - Ddavidstea has begun a search for its next cfo​

* Davidstea - ‍expect continued gross profit margin pressure in q2​

* Davidstea - ‍will not be issuing quarterly and annual guidance through 2017​

* Davidstea - for rest of year, "Canada will be a clear focus" where it anticipates opening ten to fifteen new stores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

