BRIEF-Dawson Geophysical Q2 loss per share $0.68

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Dawson Geophysical Co
* Dawson Geophysical reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 loss per share $0.68
* Q2 revenue $30.47 million versus $28.09 million
* Dawson Geophysical -"while crew utilization is improving and bid activity is strengthening, we continue to operate in a difficult market environment"
* Dawson Geophysical - given market uncertainty, strategy remains to reduce costs, right size co, retain necessary staff to respond to any uptick in demand
* Dawson Geophysical says primary near term objective is to reduce and eliminate cash burn from balance sheet
* Dawson Geophysical says anticipate a continued reduced capital spending budget in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: