BRIEF-Day TradeXchange to Add BITCOIN; Follows CME Lead

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Day Tradexchange Inc:

* DAY TRADEXCHANGE TO ADD BITCOIN; FOLLOWS CME LEAD; LOOKS TO OFFER SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS TO MULTIPLE INTERNATIONAL CRYPTO CURRENCIES

* DAY TRADEXCHANGE - ‍ BOD HAS PASSED RESOLUTIONS APPROVING ADDITION OF BITCOIN AND OTHER CRYPTO CURRENCIES TO DTX FUTURES TRADING SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE​

* DAY TRADEXCHANGE - ‍ BOARD OPINED FURTHER THAT DTX TRADING PLATFORM TO BRING ARCHER CRYPTO TRADING ON LINE IN PHASES

* DAY TRADEXCHANGE INC - ‍DTX IN PROCESS OF RE-CODING ARCHER SOFTWARE TRADING ALGORITHM

* DAY TRADEXCHANGE -‍BOARD ANTICIPATES INCREASING NUMBER OF BLOCK CHAIN CURRENCIES,RELATED UNDERLING FUTURES CONTRACTS WILL BEGIN TO TRADE ON EXCHANGE​