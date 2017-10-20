FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DBV Technologies peanut allergy treatment fails to meet main goal in late-stage study
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日 / 晚上10点44分 / 4 天前

1 分钟阅读

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Dbv Technologies Sa

* DBV Technologies announces topline results of phase III clinical trial in peanut-allergic patients four to 11 years of age‍​

* DBV Technologies - topline results show statistically significant response with a favorable tolerability profile

* DBV Technologies - primary endpoint did not reach 15% lower bound of CI that was proposed in study’s statistical analysis plan‍​

* DBV Technologies - DBV will continue ongoing discussions with FDA, and plans to proceed with the BLA preparation process Source text (bit.ly/2xbQD5H) Further company coverage:

