BRIEF-DCP Midstream Says, Co And Unit Entered Into Second Amended And Restated Credit Agreement

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Dcp Midstream Lp:

* DCP MIDSTREAM LP SAYS ON DEC 6, 2017, CO AND UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT - SEC FILING

* DCP MIDSTREAM LP - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.4 BILLION

* DCP MIDSTREAM LP - CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES OPTION FOR CO TO INCREASE REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT BY UP TO $500 MILLION

* DCP MIDSTREAM LP - CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF CO'S PRIOR CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM MAY 1, 2019 TO DECEMBER 6, 2022