BRIEF-DCP Midstream Sees 2018 Growth CapEx $650 Mln -$750 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Dcp Midstream Lp:

* DCP MIDSTREAM, LP REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE

* ‍ REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERS OF $60 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017, OR $0.10 PER BASIC AND DILUTED LIMITED PARTNER UNIT​

* SEES 2018 ‍NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERS $310 MILLION -$390 MILLION ​

* ‍SEES 2018 GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $650 MILLION -$750 MILLION ​

* ‍SEES 2018 MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $100 MILLION -$120 MILLION ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.28 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S