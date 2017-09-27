FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-DDR provides update on impact from hurricane Maria
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 下午1点29分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-DDR provides update on impact from hurricane Maria

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - DDR Corp-

* DDR provides update on impact from hurricane maria

* DDR Corp - ‍expect full recovery to span a significant period of time given damage to Puerto Rico’s critical infrastructure, other reasons

* DDR Corp - ‍plaza Palma Real, company’s 448,915 square foot asset located on southeastern portion of island sustained significant damage​

* DDR Corp - ‍company’s 11 other assets sustained less significant damage​

* DDR Corp - ‍it remains unclear when re-openings will occur due to a variety of uncertainties including availability of power and other utilities​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below