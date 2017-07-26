FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DDR qtrly earnings per share $0.06
2017年7月26日 / 中午11点58分 / 10 天前

BRIEF-DDR qtrly earnings per share $0.06

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - DDR Corp

* DDR reports second quarter 2017 operating results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.06

* DDR Corp says operating funds from operations attributable to common shareholders was $108.8 million, or $0.30 per diluted share for Q2

* DDR Corp sees 2017 expected interest income of $26 million to $29 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expected annual growth in same store net operating income range for co's total portfolio is loss of 1.5% to growth of 0.0%

* DDR Corp qtrly FFO per share $0.25

* DDR Corp - expected annual growth in same store net operating income range in U.S. portfolio loss of 1.0% to growth of 0.5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

