BRIEF-DEA awards Transocean a $68 mln contract in Norwegian Sea
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 早上7点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-DEA awards Transocean a $68 mln contract in Norwegian Sea

1 分钟阅读

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Dea Deutsche Erdoel Ag:

* DEA says Transocean Norway Operations as, with the drilling rig Transocean Arctic, is awarded the contract to drill production wells at the Dvalin field in the Norwegian Sea

* Dea says drilling of the four production wells will start mid-2019, and the operation is planned to last 340 days

* Dea says the contract value is $68 million, the agreement also opens up for using the rig for additional wells

* DEA says drilling the production wells will be an important step towards production start of the Dvalin field in autumn 2020

* The Dvalin field is the first operated field development project for DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG in Norway Source text: here

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

