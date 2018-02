BRIEF-Dean Foods Announces Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.25 From Continuing Operations

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Dean Foods Co:

* DEAN FOODS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55 TO $0.80

* ‍COST PRODUCTIVITY PLAN TARGETING AN INCREMENTAL $150 MILLION IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE SAVINGS BY 2020​

* ‍ANNOUNCED PLANS FOR EXECUTING AN ENTERPRISE-WIDE COST PRODUCTIVITY PROGRAM​

* ‍PRODUCTIVITY PLAN FOCUSES ON THREE KEY AREAS​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍PRODUCTIVITY PLAN FOCUSES RESCALING SUPPLY CHAIN INVOLVES CONSOLIDATING AND RIGHT-SIZING ITS MANUFACTURING CAPACITY​

* EXPECT Q1 EARNINGS TO BE DISPROPORTIONATELY LOWER THAN Q4 OF 2017

* EXPECT FULL YEAR FREE CASH FLOW PERFORMANCE OF $30 MILLION TO $50 MILLION

* QTRLY NET SALES $1.935 BILLION VERSUS $2.02 BILLION

* EXPECT FULL YEAR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $135 MILLION TO $160 MILLION

* ‍PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE ITS PLANT NETWORK AND EXPECTS TO IMPLEMENT CHANGES IN PHASES BEGINNING 2018 AND TARGETS COMPLETION IN 2019​

* TOTAL VOLUME ACROSS ALL PRODUCTS FOR Q4 2017 DECLINED 6% COMPARED TO Q4 2016‍​

* ‍PLANS TO IMPLEMENT A “FLATTER, LEANER” ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE TO “ENHANCE” DECISION MAKING​

* ‍COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF G&A FOCUSED REDUCTION IN Q4 AND Q1 WITH FURTHER ACTIONS PLANNED OVER COMING MONTHS​

* ‍QTRLY, FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS EXCLUDES TAX REFORM BENEFIT OF $44 MILLION​