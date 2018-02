BRIEF-Deckers Brands Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $2.69

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Deckers Outdoor Corp:

* DECKERS BRANDS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND RAISES GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.69

* Q3 SALES ROSE 6.6 PERCENT TO $810.5 MILLION

* Q3 SAME STORE SALES ROSE 1.7 PERCENT

* QUARTERLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $4.97

* SAYS FY 2018 NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $1,873 MILLION TO $1,878 MILLION

* SAYS FY 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $5.37 TO $5.42

* SAYS Q4 NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $370 MILLION TO $375 MILLION

* SAYS Q4 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $0.15 TO $0.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.24, REVENUE VIEW $377.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.33, REVENUE VIEW $1.82 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S