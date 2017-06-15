BRIEF-DeepMarkit concludes private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting

1 分钟阅读
June 15 (Reuters) - DeepMarkit Corp:
* DeepMarkit corp - has concluded a private placement with Allstate Enterprise Consulting Limited
* DeepMarkit Corp - Allstate agreed to purchase 12.5 million common shares of DeepMarkit at a price of $0.12 per share for total gross proceeds of $1.5 million
* DeepMarkit - proceeds from investment to be used to develop localized chinese market version of co's promotions platform, for North America, Asian marketing