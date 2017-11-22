BRIEF-Deere sees FY 2018 equipment operations capex of about $925 mln‍​

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Deere & Co:

* Sees FY 2018 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $368.3 billion - conf call slides ‍​

* Sees Q1 2018 net sales (equipment operations) up about 38 pct‍​

* 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for soybeans is $9.10 per bushel

* 2017/2018 projection for U.S. farm commodity prices for corn is $3.20 per bushel

* Sees FY 2018 equipment operations capex of about $925 million‍​

* Sees fiscal 2018 net operating cash flows equipment operations about $3.8 bln‍​