Dec 5 (Reuters) - Petrolia Energy Corp:

* DEFINITIVE ARRANGEMENT AGREEMENT EXECUTED FOR PETROLIA ENERGY‘S ACQUISITION OF BOW ENERGY

* PETROLIA ENERGY - BOW TO DISTRIBUTE SHARES OF CO IT RECEIVES TO BOW‘S SHAREHOLDERS ON BASIS OF 1.15 PETROLIA SHARES FOR EACH SHARE HELD IN BOW

* PETROLIA ENERGY - AFTER COMPLETION OF ARRANGEMENT, BOW WILL BE A WHOLLY OWNED UNIT OF PETROLIA​