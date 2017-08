BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

July 21 (Reuters) - Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc

* Del Frisco’S Restaurant Group Inc. announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $82.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.5 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - revises guidance for fiscal year 2017

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - reiterates accelerated development plan for fiscal year 2018

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees FY 2017 total comparable restaurant sales of -2% to -1%

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees FY cost of sales of 28.0% to 28.4% of consolidated revenues

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees FY restaurant-level EBITDA* of 20.5% to 21.0% of consolidated revenues

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees fy gross capital expenditures of $28 million to $30 million

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees fy annual adjusted net income per diluted share between $0.76 to $0.80

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc sees fy consulting engagement costs of approximately $2.7 million to $2.8 million

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc - for fiscal year 2018, now expect to open four to six restaurants

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.2%

* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc qtrly total comparable restaurant sales decreased 2.2%