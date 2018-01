Jan 9 (Reuters) - Del Taco Restaurants Inc:

* DEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC CLARIFIES COMMENTS MADE AT THE ICR CONFERENCE

* DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC - ‍DURING DISCUSSION, MANAGEMENT AFFIRMED THEIR EXPECTATION FOR MID-SINGLE DIGIT COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES FOR FISCAL 2017​

* DEL TACO RESTAURANTS INC - DID NOT PROVIDE COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018 AT ICR CONFERENCE