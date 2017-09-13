BRIEF-Delcath Systems‍ announces that its board of directors has approved voluntary delisting from Nasdaq​

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Delcath Systems Inc
* Delcath Systems Inc - announces that its board of directors has approved voluntary delisting from Nasdaq
* Delcath Systems Inc - expects that its common shares will cease trading on Nasdaq on or about September 22, 2017
* Delcath Systems - company has applied for listing on OTCQB, anticipates that stock will begin trading there on September 22, 2017 under symbol “DCTH”
* Delcath - As a result of shareholder non-approval of reverse stock split, co does not meet requirements for continued listing on Nasdaq Capital Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: