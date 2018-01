Jan 8 (Reuters) - Alon Usa Partners Lp:

* DELEK US HOLDINGS INC - CONSENT PROCESS WILL CONCLUDE ON FEBRUARY 5, 2018

* DELEK US HOLDINGS - EXPECTS CLOSING OF ACQUISITION TO OCCUR ON FEBRUARY 7, 2018

* DELEK US HOLDINGS AND ALON USA PARTNERS ANNOUNCE EXPECTED CLOSING DATE AND UNITHOLDER CONSENT DEADLINE FOR ALON USA PARTNERS ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: