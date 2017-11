Nov 8 (Reuters) - Delek US Holdings Inc

* Delek US Holdings to acquire remaining 18.4 percent of outstanding units of Alon USA Partners

* Delek US Holdings Inc - ‍all-stock transaction at a fixed exchange ratio of 0.49 delek us shares for each Alon USA Partners common unit​

* Delek US - ‍merger terms were negotiated, reviewed and approved by conflicts committee of board of general partner of Alon partners​