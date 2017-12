Dec 26 (Reuters) - DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FOR VAL-083 IN RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA

* DELMAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS FAST TRACK STATUS APPLIES TO TWO ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE VAL-083 AS A POTENTIAL TREATMENT FOR RGBM