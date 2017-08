July 18 (Reuters) - Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals announces completion of first site initiation visit for star-3 pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of val-083 in refractory gbm

* Delmar Pharmaceuticals Inc - Delmar anticipates initiation of additional centers and commencement of treatment under star-3 protocol in coming weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: