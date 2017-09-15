FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delphi announces pricing of private offering of notes by DPS
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月15日 / 中午12点18分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-Delphi announces pricing of private offering of notes by DPS

2 分钟阅读

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi achieves major milestone towards completing Powertrain Systems spin-off

* Delphi Automotive PLC - ‍DPS issued $800 million of senior notes bearing an interest rate of 5.00% and maturing in 2025​

* Delphi Automotive PLC - ‍pending completion of separation, proceeds of offering will be deposited into escrow for benefit of holders of notes​

* Delphi Automotive PLC - ‍offering was upsized from previously announced $750 million aggregate principal amount​

* Delphi Automotive PLC - ‍on September 7, DPS and Delphi Powertrain Corporation a wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary of DPS, entered into a credit agreement​

* Delphi Automotive - ‍credit deal consists of senior secured 5 year $750 million term loan facility, senior secured five-year $500 million revolving credit facility​

* Delphi Automotive- upon completion of spin-off, to use proceeds from notes, with certain borrowings to fund expenses,among others related to spin-off​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

