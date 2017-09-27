FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delphi Automotive updates on post spin-off names
2017年9月27日 / 下午2点19分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Delphi Automotive updates on post spin-off names

2 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Delphi Automotive announces post spin-off names

* Delphi Automotive - Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will be names of two publicly-traded companies that will result from co’s previously announced spin-off of its Powertrain Systems segment​

* Delphi Automotive says Aptiv, comprises electronics & safety and electrical/electronic architecture businesses​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍powertrain business will carry name Delphi Technologies​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍following completion of spin-off, expected to occur by end of March, 2018, Aptiv will begin trading under ticker symbol “APTV”​

* Delphi Automotive says ‍following completion of spin-off Delphi Technologies will trade under ticker symbol “DLPH”​

* Delphi Automotive Plc says ‍both Aptiv and Delphi Technologies will unveil their new brands at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, 2018​

* Delphi Automotive - Kevin Clark, Delphi president and chief executive officer ‍will remain as CEO of Aptiv​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

