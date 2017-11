Nov 13 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc:

* Delphi board of directors approves delphi technologies spin-off

* Delphi automotive-board approves Delphi Technologies spin-off, record date set for Nov 22, 2017 and distribution to be effective December 4, 2017​

* Delphi Automotive - ‍following spin-off of co’s powertrain systems segment​, remaining co will become Aptiv PLC and change its ticker symbol to “APTV” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: