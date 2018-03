BRIEF-Delphi Energy Reports Average Production In Q4 Up 35 Pct To 9,588 Boe/d

March 7 (Reuters) - Delphi Energy Corp:

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP. REPORTS 2017 YEAR END RESULTS AND RESERVES AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP - AVERAGE PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 INCREASED 35 PERCENT TO 9,588 BOE/D COMPARED TO 7,127 BOE/D

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP - QTRLY ‍ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW PER SHARE $0.08​

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP - QTRLY ‍NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.01​

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP - SEES ‍2018 FIRST HALF AVERAGE PRODUCTION 9,800 - 10,200 BOE/D​

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP - SEES FIRST HALF OF 2018 NET CAPITAL PROGRAM $38 MILLION - $45 MILLION

* DELPHI ENERGY CORP - SEES 2018 FIRST HALF GUIDANCE ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW $25.0 - $27.0