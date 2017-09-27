FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Delphi says powertrain business to generate $6 bln in sales by 2022 - investor conf
2017年9月27日 / 晚上6点40分 / 21 天前

BRIEF-Delphi says powertrain business to generate $6 bln in sales by 2022 - investor conf

1 分钟阅读

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Delphi Automotive Plc

* Expects its powertrain business Delphi Tech’s operating cash flow to be about $700 million by 2020, up from pro forma $400 million in 2017

* Says powertrain business Delphi Tech expected to generate $5 billion in sales by 2020 and $6 billion in sales by 2022, up from pro forma $4.5 billion in 2017

* Expects powertrain business Delphi Tech’s operating margin to be up 130-150 bps by 2020, from pro forma 12 percent in 2017

* Expects powertrain business Delphi Tech’s operating margin to be up 70-90 bps by 2022, from 2020 level Further company coverage:

