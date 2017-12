Dec 7 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 ANNOUNCES C$20.0 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC - NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO FOR EXPANSION CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

* DELTA 9 CANNABIS - ‍UNDERWRITERS AGREED TO PURCHASE, ON BOUGHT DEAL BASIS PURSUANT TO FILING OF SHORT FORM PROSPECTUS, 7.4 MILLION UNITS AT $2.70/UNIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: