Jan 29 (Reuters) - Delta 9 Cannabis Inc:

* DELTA 9 ANNOUNCES LETTER OF INTENT WITH WESTLEAF CANNABIS INC. FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AND EXPANSION INTO ALBERTA

* ‍DELTA 9 AND WESTLEAF WILL EACH OWN A 50 PER CENT EQUITY INTEREST IN PROJECT​