Aug 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta reports operating performance for July 2017

* Delta Air Lines Inc - ‍company carried 17.6 million passengers across broad global network in July

* Delta Air Lines Inc says July total system load factor 88.1% versus 87.1%

* Delta Air Lines Inc says July total system RPMS 21.73 billion, up 2.7 percent

* Delta Air Lines Inc - July total system asms 24.65 billion up 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: