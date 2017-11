Nov 2 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc

* Delta reports operating performance for October 2017

* Oct total system load factor 86.0% versus 85.1%​

* For Oct, total system RPMS 18.3 billion versus 17.57 bln‍​

* For Oct, total system ASMS 21.29 billion, up 3.1 percent​