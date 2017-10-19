Oct 19 (Reuters) - Delta Partners LP:
* Says have significant concerns about current levels of profitability of Good Times Restaurants Inc - SEC filing
* Intends to engage in talks with Good Times Restaurants, its stockholders & interested parties regarding co’s overall cost structure
* Also intends talks with Good Times, its stockholders & interested parties regarding regarding board size, management, among others
* Begun preliminary discussions regarding possibility of nominating slate of directors for consideration by good times stockholders