BRIEF-‍Delta Partners says has "concerns" about Good Times Restaurants' current profitability
2017年10月19日 / 晚上8点47分 / 2 天内

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ‍Delta Partners LP:

* Says have significant concerns about current levels of profitability of Good Times Restaurants Inc - ​SEC filing

* Intends to engage in talks with Good Times Restaurants, its stockholders & interested parties regarding co’s overall cost structure

* Also intends talks with Good Times, its stockholders & interested parties regarding regarding board size, management, among others

* Begun preliminary discussions regarding possibility of nominating slate of directors for consideration by good times stockholders Source text (bit.ly/2yy55q5) Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
