BRIEF-Delta reports operating performance for September 2017
2017年10月3日 / 下午2点45分 / 15 天前

BRIEF-Delta reports operating performance for September 2017

1 分钟阅读

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines Inc:

* Delta reports operating performance for september 2017

* Says Hurricane Irma significantly impacted operations in Florida, Caribbean, and Georgia, including company’s Atlanta hub

* Says ‍company carried 14.7 million passengers across global network in September​

* Says sees ‍operating margin for three months ended September 30 of 15.9 pct - 17.1 pct​

* Says Hurricane Irma negatively impacted results by approximately $120 million in September

* Says sees ‍ADJ operating margin for three months ended september 30 of 15.5 pct - 16.5 pct​

* Says ‍total system RPMs for September 17.65 billion versus 17.60 billion​ year ago

* Says ‍total system ASMs for September 20.92 billion versus 20.80 billion year ago

* Sys total system load factor for September 84.4 pct versus 84.6 pct year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

