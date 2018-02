Feb 14 (Reuters) - Deltic Timber Corp:

* DELTIC ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q4 SALES $72.1 MILLION VERSUS $58.5 MILLION

* ‍REAL ESTATE SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME WAS LOWER IN Q4 OF 2017 COMPARED TO Q4 2016​

* ‍CURRENT YEAR PROVISION INCLUDED A $2.5 MILLION BENEFIT FROM REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES​

* ‍RESULTS FOR Q4 OF 2017 BENEFITED FROM INCREASED OPERATING INCOME IN WOODLANDS AND MANUFACTURING SEGMENTS​

* ‍DEMAND FOR COMPANY'S TIMBER AND WOOD PRODUCTS "REMAINED STRONG" DURING Q4​