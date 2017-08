BRIEF-Deluxe Corp Q2 diluted GAAP EPS $1.22

July 27 (Reuters) - Deluxe Corp:

* Says Q2 diluted GAAP EPS $1.22

* Deluxe reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Deluxe Corp qtrly adjusted diluted EPS - NON-GAAP $1.29

* Deluxe Corp qtrly revenue $485.2 million versus $450.6 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.24, revenue view $479.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deluxe Corp sees Q3 2017 revenue $485 million to $493 million

* Deluxe Corp sees FY revenue $1.955 billion to $1.975 billion

* Deluxe Corp sees Q3 2017 diluted EPS - GAAP $1.23 to $1.28

* Deluxe Corp sees Q3 2017 adjusted diluted EPS - NON-GAAP $1.23 to $1.28

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.22, revenue view $488.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.21, revenue view $1.97 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deluxe Corp sees FY 2017 diluted EPS $5.04 to $5.14

* Deluxe Corp - full year capital expenditures outlook about $45 million

* Deluxe Corp sees FY 2017 adjusted diluted EPS $5.20 to $5.30