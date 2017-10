BRIEF-Deluxe reports third quarter 2017 financial results

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Deluxe Corp

* Deluxe reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Deluxe Corp qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS - non-GAAP $1.32​

* Deluxe Corp qtrly ‍diluted EPS - GAAP $0.59​

* Deluxe Corp qtrly ‍revenue $497.7 million versus $458.9 million​

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.25, revenue view $487.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Deluxe Corp sees FY 2017 ‍diluted eps $4.37 to $4.42​

* Deluxe Corp sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted diluted eps $5.25 to $5.30​

* Deluxe Corp sees FY 2017 ‍capital expenditures approx. $45 million​

* Deluxe Corp sees ‍FY 2017 revenue $1.965 billion to $1.975 billion​

* Deluxe Corp sees FY 2018 ‍revenue up 2% to 4%​

* Deluxe Corp sees ‍FY 2018 adjusted diluted eps up 3% to 6%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: