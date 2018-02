Feb 8 (Reuters) - Denali Therapeutics Inc:

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS AND LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE PARTNERSHIP TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE BIOLOGIC MEDICINES

* DENALI THERAPEUTICS INC - PARTNERSHIP WITH LONZA PHARMA & BIOTECH AIMS TO DEVELOP DRUGS FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: