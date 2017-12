BRIEF-Denbury Announces Entry Into Note Exchange Agreements

Denbury Resources Inc:

* DENBURY ANNOUNCES ENTRY INTO NOTE EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS

* DENBURY RESOURCES INC - NEW SECOND LIEN NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 31, 2022 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 9.25% PER ANNUM PAYABLE IN CASH

* DENBURY RESOURCES INC - NEW CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 31, 2024 AND WILL BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 3.50% PER ANNUM PAYABLE IN CASH

* DENBURY RESOURCES - NEW NOTES CONSIST OF ABOUT $382 MILLION IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW 9¼% SENIOR SECURED SECOND LIEN NOTES DUE 2022

* DENBURY RESOURCES - NEW NOTES ALSO CONSIST ABOUT $85 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NEW 3½% CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2024

* DENBURY RESOURCES - EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS WITH HOLDERS OF ABOUT $610 MILLION OF ITS OUTSTANDING SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2022 AND 2023

* DENBURY RESOURCES INC - AGREEMENTS WITH HOLDERS TO EXCHANGE OLD NOTES FOR APPROXIMATELY $466 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF “NEW NOTES”

* DENBURY- ‍PURSUANT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS, CO TO EXCHANGE NEW NOTES FOR ABOUT $364 MILLION OF ITS 2022 NOTES REDUCING OUTSTANDING 2022 NOTES TO $409 MILLION​

* DENBURY- ‍PURSUANT TO EXCHANGE AGREEMENTS, CO TO EXCHANGE NEW NOTES FOR ABOUT $246 MILLION OF ITS 2023 NOTES REDUCING OUTSTANDING 2023 NOTES TO $377 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: