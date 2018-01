Jan 17 (Reuters) - Denison Mines Corp:

* DENISON MINES CORP - ANNOUNCE DETAILS OF ITS CAD$16.7 MILLION (DENISON‘S SHARE) EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION BUDGET FOR 2018

* DENISON MINES CORP - DENISON‘S SHARE OF BUDGET IS EXPECTED TO BE CAD$9.8MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTS 75% OF JOINT VENTURE EXPENSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: