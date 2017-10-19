FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Dennys says expanding into Europe through a franchise agreement ​
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
2017年10月19日

BRIEF-Dennys says expanding into Europe through a franchise agreement ​

1 分钟阅读

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Dennys Corp

* Denny’s announces expansion into United Kingdom

* Says ‍announced its expansion into Europe through a franchise agreement with Denny’s Magic Diners U.K.​

* Says ‍announced its expansion into europe through a franchise agreement with Denny’s Magic Diners U.K

* Dennys Corp - ‍agreement will bring 10 locations to UK over next several years, with first expected to open in Wales by end of year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )

